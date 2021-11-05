CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.73. 20,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.