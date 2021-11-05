CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 566 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Union Pacific by 108,224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $238.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,791. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $189.04 and a 52 week high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

