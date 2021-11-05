CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $2.67 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,975 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

NYSE PG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,702. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

