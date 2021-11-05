CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 117,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 81,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 68.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 630,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after buying an additional 256,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 4,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

