Contrasting Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 18.94% 5.74% 0.69% First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.91 $3.60 million $0.84 21.30 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.80 $20.32 million $2.09 10.98

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Malvern Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

