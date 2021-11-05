Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

VV traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

