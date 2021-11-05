Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $865,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $639,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,849,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,604. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.