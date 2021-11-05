Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.