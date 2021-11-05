Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,320. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $119.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

