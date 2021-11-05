Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 324.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $78.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.