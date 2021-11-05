Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.35. 198,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.42 and a 52 week high of $429.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

