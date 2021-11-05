Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 6,073 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,438. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

