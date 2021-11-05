Context Capital Management LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Context Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.

MSTR traded down $7.77 on Friday, hitting $792.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.50 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $18,241,200. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

