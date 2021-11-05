Context Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 202,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

FINMU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,622. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

