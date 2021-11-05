Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

