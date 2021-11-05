Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $151,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of FTVIU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 5,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,511. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

