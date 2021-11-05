Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,185. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.