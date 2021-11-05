Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,200.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,299.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,335.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU traded down C$15.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2,146.62. 9,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,459.99 and a 12-month high of C$2,270.07. The company has a market cap of C$45.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,962.70.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 64.720003 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.