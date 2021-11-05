Conduit’s (CRE) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 485.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 873.47. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £752.75 million and a P/E ratio of -55.49.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

