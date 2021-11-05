Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.58

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

