Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.16

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.16 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.59 ($0.80). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 61.15 ($0.80), with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

