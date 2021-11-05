Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Comerica worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comerica by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $87.66 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.