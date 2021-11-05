Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. 1,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,676. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

