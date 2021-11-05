Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.850 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.97. 1,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

