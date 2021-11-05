Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.09

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 112,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

