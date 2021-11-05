Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

