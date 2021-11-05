Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLMN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 9,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,589. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $150,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.