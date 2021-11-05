Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

COLL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

