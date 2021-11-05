CoinLoan One Day Trading Volume Tops $258,887.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $258,887.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.29 or 0.00031641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00083957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.88 or 0.07292317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.62 or 1.00087311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022830 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.