Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $293,350. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 169.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

