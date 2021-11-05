Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Cognex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $12.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 86,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,916. Cognex has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.