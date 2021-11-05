Cobak Token Hits Market Cap of $12.84 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $27.66 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00007484 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00085295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.16 or 0.07314102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,796.20 or 0.99497263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

