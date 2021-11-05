CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 11.5% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 1.05% of CME Group worth $798,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.72. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

