Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $310.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 37.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.