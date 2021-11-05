Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.80

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 4198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $810,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.