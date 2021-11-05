Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 684,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
