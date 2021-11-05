Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 99.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

CWEN opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

