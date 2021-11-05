Civitas (CIV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $66,637.44 and approximately $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00099520 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,324,041 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.