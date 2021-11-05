Citigroup Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,477.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,384.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,385.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

