Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
AV opened at GBX 397.10 ($5.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market cap of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 404.17. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
