Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

AV opened at GBX 397.10 ($5.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market cap of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 404.17. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Insiders have bought a total of 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 over the last quarter.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

