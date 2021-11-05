Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,523,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Marqeta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.