Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $114.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,331 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

