Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

CNK opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

