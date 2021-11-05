Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

CNK opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 823,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

