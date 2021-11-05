Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,989. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

