Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $687.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
