Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $687.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

