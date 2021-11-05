CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $29.39.
CHS Company Profile
