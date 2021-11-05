ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

CDXC opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

