Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.31. 439,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 632,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.34. The company has a market cap of C$762.12 million and a P/E ratio of 57.73.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

