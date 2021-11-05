Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.55 price target (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.01.

Shares of PPRQF stock remained flat at $$12.16 during trading hours on Friday. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

